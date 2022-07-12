Lockheed Martin (LMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post earnings of $6.35 per share for the quarter. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2022 guidance at $26.700-$26.700 EPS and its FY22 guidance at ~$26.70 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post $26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LMT opened at $419.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $431.11 and its 200 day moving average is $419.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $206,000. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $208,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

