Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Stock Price Down 6%

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.39. 6,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 214,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93.

About Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY)

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, domestic appliances, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles.

