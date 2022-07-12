London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8,825.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered London Stock Exchange Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 8,600 ($102.28) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

LNSTY stock opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average is $24.16. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $28.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.1831 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

