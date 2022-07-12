Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stock Price Down 6%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73. 2,496,321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 7,352,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RIDE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lordstown Motors from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.79.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $341.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Lordstown Motors ( NASDAQ:RIDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lordstown Motors news, EVP Jane Ritson-Parsons sold 36,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $58,270.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,474 shares in the company, valued at $129,563.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

