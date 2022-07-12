L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $380.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRLCY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on L’Oréal from €410.00 ($410.00) to €421.00 ($421.00) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on L’Oréal from €435.00 ($435.00) to €400.00 ($400.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on L’Oréal from €450.00 ($450.00) to €420.00 ($420.00) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on L’Oréal from €260.00 ($260.00) to €282.00 ($282.00) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on L’Oréal from €339.00 ($339.00) to €350.00 ($350.00) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of LRLCY stock opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. L’Oréal has a 12-month low of $62.39 and a 12-month high of $97.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.8681 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%.

About L'Oréal

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

