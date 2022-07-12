Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Cabot by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cabot in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cabot in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Cabot in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

In other news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $988,637.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,374,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,999. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Cabot stock opened at $65.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $78.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.29. Cabot had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 65.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBT shares. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

Cabot Profile (Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.