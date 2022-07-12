Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 400 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 7,204,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,800 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 50.1% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,289,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,338,000 after acquiring an additional 764,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,639,000 after acquiring an additional 52,797 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $75,342,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $62,062,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

NYSE VSCO opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average is $47.95. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 138.53% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VSCO shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.