Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 300 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,529,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $504,877,000 after acquiring an additional 65,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,957,000 after acquiring an additional 33,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,832,000 after acquiring an additional 22,752 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 751,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,605,000 after acquiring an additional 55,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 407,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $2,012,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,808,751.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $163.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.51 and its 200-day moving average is $70.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.43 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

