Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Insperity were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 294.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $101.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.94 and a 12-month high of $129.32.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.60.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $727,012.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,950,549.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $3,504,815.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,585 shares in the company, valued at $66,700,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

