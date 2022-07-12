Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.06 Million Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Spire by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Spire by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Spire by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Spire by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 66,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after buying an additional 29,898 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $79.24.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $880.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.50 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sidoti lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.83.

In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,662.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Spire Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.