Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $894,000 Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1,438.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACIW shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.11.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $323.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.86 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 10.31%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.