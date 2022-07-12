Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $902,000 Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,433,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,062 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,790,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,546,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,056,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,878,000 after purchasing an additional 34,026 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,065,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,009,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TMHC opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

