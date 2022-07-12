Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $919,000 Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOMB. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 185,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 197,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HOMB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.58 per share, with a total value of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,287.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $161.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

