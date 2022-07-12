Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after buying an additional 25,262 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 45,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Mercury Systems by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 156,155 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Mercury Systems by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 180,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mercury Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

MRCY opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.06, a PEG ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.54.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $233.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

