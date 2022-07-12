Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Neogen were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Neogen by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,933,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,457,000 after purchasing an additional 79,715 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Neogen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 141,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Neogen by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 444,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 124,409 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Neogen in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neogen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 0.63. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54.

Neogen Profile (Get Rating)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.