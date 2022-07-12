Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.7% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $30,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 789,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,038,000 after buying an additional 10,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 78,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after buying an additional 53,101 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $178.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $469.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.89 and its 200 day moving average is $174.21. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.67.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

