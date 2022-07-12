Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter worth about $39,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 34,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $174,425.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 527,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,754.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 19,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $96,065.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 219,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,421 shares of company stock worth $431,131. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWO opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.67% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.35%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.78%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.76.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

