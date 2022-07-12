Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 600 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Adient were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 385.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 792.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $50.96. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). Adient had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adient plc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $237,804.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

