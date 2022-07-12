Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 6,100 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total transaction of $492,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $125.07 on Tuesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.31 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.80 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

