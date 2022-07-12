LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $798.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LVMUY. UBS Group cut their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €826.00 ($826.00) to €723.00 ($723.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €680.00 ($680.00) to €700.00 ($700.00) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €790.00 ($790.00) to €815.00 ($815.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €815.00 ($815.00) to €830.00 ($830.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at $120.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of $112.04 and a 1 year high of $171.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $1.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

