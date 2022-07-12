Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAYU) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAYU – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,491,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

