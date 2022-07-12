MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSBP) Shares Up 2.2%

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.39 and last traded at $26.39. 1,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 2,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

