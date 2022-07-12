Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MANH. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,436,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $534,415,000 after purchasing an additional 481,951 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 656,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,985,000 after purchasing an additional 138,276 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 240.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 172,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,872,000 after purchasing an additional 122,044 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,204.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 115,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,674,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Shares of MANH opened at $122.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.80. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.82 and a 12 month high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $178.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 17.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

