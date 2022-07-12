ManpowerGroup (MAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect ManpowerGroup to post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter. ManpowerGroup has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $2.310-$2.390 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $2.31-2.39 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.32. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ManpowerGroup to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $75.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $73.90 and a 12 month high of $123.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total transaction of $52,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,639.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 171.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 20.2% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at about $513,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

About ManpowerGroup (Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.