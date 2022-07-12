ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $78.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $145.00.

MAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.83.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $75.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $73.90 and a 1-year high of $123.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 36.32%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total value of $52,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,639.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,064,000 after buying an additional 22,954 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 12.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 59.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

