Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 1,977.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 77,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO stock opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.61.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil to $39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Marathon Oil Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.