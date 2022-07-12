Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,466 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.15%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

