Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Marin Software Incorporated (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 100,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,885,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Marin Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91.
About Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN)
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.
