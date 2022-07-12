Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 124,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,960,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $2,915,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

VAC stock opened at $117.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.86. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.08 and a fifty-two week high of $174.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 2.15.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

