Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.86

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.86 and traded as high as $3.93. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 27,532 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $144.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86.

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,871,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,204,206.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,878 shares of company stock worth $76,586 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMLP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 325,461 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,890,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 22,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

