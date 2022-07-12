MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) versus Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Critical Analysis

MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Rating) and Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MassRoots and Kanzhun’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MassRoots $10,000.00 387,400.03 -$14.71 million N/A N/A Kanzhun $668.35 million 13.62 -$168.07 million -2.73 -9.15

MassRoots has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kanzhun.

Profitability

This table compares MassRoots and Kanzhun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MassRoots N/A -139.45% N/A Kanzhun -20.99% -9.25% -7.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MassRoots and Kanzhun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A Kanzhun 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.1% of MassRoots shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Kanzhun shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of MassRoots shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MassRoots beats Kanzhun on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MassRoots Company Profile (Get Rating)

MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Kanzhun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

