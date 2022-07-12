Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) vs. AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Financial Contrast

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) and AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.3% of Mastech Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of AgileThought shares are held by institutional investors. 62.5% of Mastech Digital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of AgileThought shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mastech Digital and AgileThought’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastech Digital 5.76% 19.26% 12.02% AgileThought N/A -36.51% -12.87%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mastech Digital and AgileThought’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastech Digital $222.01 million 0.78 $12.22 million $1.10 13.55 AgileThought $158.67 million 1.67 -$20.07 million N/A N/A

Mastech Digital has higher revenue and earnings than AgileThought.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mastech Digital and AgileThought, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastech Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A AgileThought 0 0 2 0 3.00

AgileThought has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.67%. Given AgileThought’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AgileThought is more favorable than Mastech Digital.

Volatility & Risk

Mastech Digital has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgileThought has a beta of -0.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mastech Digital beats AgileThought on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastech Digital (Get Rating)

Mastech Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources. It also provides a range of IT staffing services in the areas of data management and analytics, cloud, mobility, social, automation, business intelligence/data warehousing, web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, and e-business solutions. In addition, the company offers digital transformation services, such as digital learning services; and cloud-based enterprise application across sales, marketing, and customer service organizations. It provides its services across various industry verticals, including financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, telecommunications, and transportation. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mastech Digital, Inc. in September 2016. Mastech Digital, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About AgileThought (Get Rating)

AgileThought, Inc. provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services. The company also provides DevOps and application optimization, and lifecycle management support services. It serves healthcare, professional services, financial services, consumer packaged goods, retail, and industrial services industries. AgileThought, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

