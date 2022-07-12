Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of MAT opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average is $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Mattel has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $26.99.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.83 million. Mattel had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 42.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mattel by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mattel by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Mattel by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Mattel by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel (Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.