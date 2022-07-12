Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,595 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Medical Properties Trust worth $11,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

MPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The business had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

About Medical Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.