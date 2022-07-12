Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Insider Tony Wood Acquires 19 Shares

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) insider Tony Wood acquired 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 790 ($9.40) per share, with a total value of £150.10 ($178.52).

Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meggitt alerts:

On Friday, June 10th, Tony Wood bought 20 shares of Meggitt stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 773 ($9.19) per share, for a total transaction of £154.60 ($183.87).

Meggitt stock opened at GBX 789 ($9.38) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Meggitt PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 392.40 ($4.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 846 ($10.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 19,725.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 777.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 762.05.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.51) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.51) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Meggitt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.