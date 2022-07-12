Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.30 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 28.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $502.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.75. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 108,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,082,000 after purchasing an additional 30,382 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 76.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 18,206 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 23.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 17,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 29.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 16,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mercantile Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

