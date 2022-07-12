Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRUS. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Merus alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,912,000. Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in Merus by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,498,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,665,000 after acquiring an additional 780,754 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Merus in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,630,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,782,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

MRUS stock opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. Merus has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 143.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merus will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merus (Get Rating)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.