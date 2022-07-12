Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Mesoblast from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MESO opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $361.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.12. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $7.88.

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 921.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 20.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 149,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

