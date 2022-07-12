MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in MetLife by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

NYSE MET opened at $62.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

