Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,222.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,217.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,353.69. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,082.78 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTD. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total transaction of $12,317,642.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,991,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.00, for a total value of $73,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,864,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

