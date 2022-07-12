MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MGM. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.99.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.13. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

