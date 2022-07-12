Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 67.2% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.9% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 8.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 250,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 86.4% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

