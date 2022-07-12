Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,563 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.8% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $264.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.72 and its 200-day moving average is $287.81.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Barclays dropped their price target on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.34.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

