Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Shares Down 3.6%

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.93. 2,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 11,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Midwest from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11.

Midwest ( NASDAQ:MDWT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $10.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. Midwest had a negative net margin of 44.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Midwest Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Midwest by 144.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 59,715 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in shares of Midwest in the fourth quarter worth about $1,749,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Midwest by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.

