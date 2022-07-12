Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) and Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Head to Head Review

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) and Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Milestone Scientific has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovis has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Milestone Scientific and Enovis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A Enovis 0 2 1 0 2.33

Enovis has a consensus price target of $67.33, indicating a potential upside of 24.09%. Given Enovis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enovis is more favorable than Milestone Scientific.

Profitability

This table compares Milestone Scientific and Enovis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Scientific -76.86% -47.99% -38.73% Enovis 1.77% 6.35% 3.57%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Milestone Scientific and Enovis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Scientific $10.31 million 8.03 -$6.82 million ($0.12) -10.08 Enovis $3.85 billion 0.76 $71.66 million $1.32 41.10

Enovis has higher revenue and earnings than Milestone Scientific. Milestone Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enovis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.8% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Enovis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enovis beats Milestone Scientific on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Milestone Scientific Inc. designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic. The company also offers CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances; and disposable injection handpiece for the tactile control during the injection. In addition, it provides CompuFlo Epidural, a computer controlled anesthesia system for use in various medical applications. Further, the company offers CompuMed for use in various medical procedures performed in plastic, hair restoration, and colorectal surgery, as well as podiatry, dermatology, orthopedics, and various other disciplines. Milestone Scientific Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

Enovis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

