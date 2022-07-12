Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) Shares Up 1.5%

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) shot up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.75. 12,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 72,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 18.54 and a quick ratio of 18.54.

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Miromatrix Medical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 62,805.01%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 107.9% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 849,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 440,726 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 512,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 24,215 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 459,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 229,802 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 10.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the first quarter worth about $357,000. 20.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.

