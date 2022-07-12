Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) Shares Up 1.5%

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) shot up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.75. 12,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 72,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 18.54 and a quick ratio of 18.54.
Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Miromatrix Medical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 62,805.01%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
About Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO)
Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.
