Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 13 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Citigroup cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,313.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,256.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,535.83. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total value of $7,046,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,571,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,290,649,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,549 shares of company stock worth $19,920,606. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

