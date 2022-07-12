Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Shares Down 0.2%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Rating) shares fell 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.82 and last traded at $20.82. 252 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTSFF)

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

