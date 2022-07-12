MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.80 million, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.14 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 6.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian Jacobs bought 190,600 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $76,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,744,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,830. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 555,225 shares of company stock worth $218,444 and have sold 40,381 shares worth $13,016. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 560,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

