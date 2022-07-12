Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) Shares Down 4.6%

Modular Medical, Inc. (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) shares fell 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.82. 5,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 150,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MODD. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Modular Medical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Modular Medical in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97.

Modular Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

